Top Three Online Platforms To Book LPG Gas Cylinders Online For Less Price In India Features oi-Vivek

Govt of India has once again increased the price of the domestic LPG gas cylinders in India. As of 7th May 2022, one has to pay a whopping Rs. 999.50 rupees for a regular-sized gas cylinder with 14.2KG gas capacity. However, many online platforms can actually get you an LPG gas cylinder for a much lower price.

The price of the domestic gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 50, and the new prices will come into effect starting today. Although there is an increase in the price of domestic gas cylinders, you can still get a bit of a discount when you order or book your next gas cylinder from the following online platforms.

Here are the top five online platforms from which you can book your next domestic LPG gas cylinder for less than Rs. 999.50. Do note that, these are limited-time offers, and make sure to apply the right discount code while booking a gas cylinder to get the best possible discounts.

Book LPG Gas Cylinder On Paytm

If you are lucky, you can get a 100 percent discount when you book an LPG gas cylinder from Paytm. Similarly, you can also get at least Rs. 50 to Rs 100 of cashback when you book an LPG gas cylinder from Bharatgas, HP Gas, or Indane via Paytm. As mentioned before, this is a limited-time offer, hence, book soon to get these discounts.

Book LPG Gas Cylinder On PhonePe

PhonePe also offers deals and discounts for booking LGP gas cylinders. Just like Paytm, you can book an LGP gas cylinder from Bharatgas, HP Gas, or Indane and get cashback and discounts. Check out the PhonePe app to get more details regarding the same. With PhonePe one can get an LPG gas cylinder without making any physical cash transaction.

Book LPG Gas Cylinder On Google Pay

Google Pay is another platform that offers cashback and coupons when you book an LPG gas cylinder from Bharatgas, HP Gas, or Indane. When you book an LPG Gas Cylinder from Google Pay, the app offers scratch cards that either contain cashback or it even offers discount codes from the top brands in India.

Best Mobiles in India