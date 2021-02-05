Friendship Quiz: How To Play, Share Friendship Quiz On WhatsApp Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Friendship quiz can be fun to play with your friends and family. Several platforms and websites help you setup a quiz about yourself, after which, you can share with your family and friends. With Valentine's Day coming up, you can play such quizzes with your loved ones as well. Here's how to get a friendship quiz.

How To Play Friendship Quiz?

As the name suggests, a friendship quiz about you and your friends. Generally, these have questions about you, allowing you to fill in the correct answers. Once done, you can share it with your friends, who will take up the quiz. If your friend/family know you really well, they'll get a high score on the friendship quiz.

How To Create A Friendship Quiz?

As noted earlier, several websites help create a friendship quiz. Here's how to create a friendship quiz:

Step 1: Open the browser on your smartphone > search for Friendship Quiz

Step 2: You will find several options to choose from. You can alternatively click on this link or use this link to create a friendship quiz.

Step 3: You will need to provide your name, select about 10 questions for the quiz, and the quiz link will be ready.

Step 4: Once done, you can share the link on any app, including WhatsApp. You can send it to your friends and family. You can also compare the scores as a fun way to understand each other better.

Friendship Quiz For WhatsApp: FAQs

In this way, your friends and family can also create a new friendship quiz. If you still have some queries about the friendship quiz, here are some FAQs:

1. What are the personal details I need to provide for the friendship quiz?

Answer: You need to provide only your name

2. Can I skip questions?

Answer: Yes, you can skip questions on every friendship quiz.

3. How can I check the scores?

Answer: The score of every player who the quiz will appear at the end of the quiz.

4. Is friendship quiz free?

Answer: Yes, it's free.

5. Can anyone access my friendship quiz?

Answer: No, only the people with whom you share the quiz can access it.

