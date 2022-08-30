Fully Functioning Truecaller For iPhone Is Here; Does It Really Match Android Version? Features oi-Vivek

I know people who have refused to switch from an Android smartphone to an iPhone because of one single app -- Truecaller, a caller ID, and a spam detection app. Although Truecaller has been available for iPhones for many years, it was not as intuitive as the Android version.

This is primarily because Apple does not allow third-party apps to access critical data such as real-time call details. The company has now released an all-new version of the Truecaller that is lighter and claims to offer 10 times better spam, scam, and business call identification when compared to the previous version.

Truecaller is making use of the new CallKit to offer a fully-working app that can now detect phone numbers in real time. The new Truecaller app also offers a faster onboarding process and also allows users to purchase the premium tier of the Truecaller within the app.

Does It Really Work?

Yes, it mostly does. I have been testing the beta version of the latest Truecaller on the iPhone 12 Pro, and it definitely offers much better spam detection. Not just that, it also shows the details of the caller, and the new app can also detect business calls. Again, while it does work most of the time, it did miss to detect some of the calls, so it is still not as perfect as the Android version.

How To Setup Truecaller On iPhone?

Install the latest version of Truecaller for iPhone from the Apple App Store and finish the setup process. Once done, go to Settings > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification and enable Truecaller Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4. After this, your iPhone will start detecting spam, scam, and business calls and will showcase the details directly on the incoming call screen.

Truecaller has also confirmed that it will be adding features like SMS filtering, spam detection, and community-based services such as redesigned number look-up widgets and more in the coming days. Again, if you want the best possible Truecaller experience, then you might have to stick to an Android smartphone.

