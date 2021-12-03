How To Unlist A Phone Number On Truecaller Features oi-Vivek

In the world of the internet, privacy has been one of the biggest concerns for users. As everything is connected over the internet, it has become hard to stay off the radar and away from the internet. Even though you might have an internet presence, someone from your contact list might deliver your information to the internet even without their consent.

Phone number or mobile number is one of the private things that almost everyone has. Truecaller is currently one of the best caller identification services, which allows users to identify the names of users and businesses when they receive a phone call or a message from an unknown number.

A user can submit the name of the user or a business of a phone number, which will then be shown to all the users who receive or makes a phone call. What if that user does not want his details shown on Truecaller? Here is a way on how you can unlist your phone number on Truecaller and keep your details private.

For Truecaller User

If you are a Truecaller user, then you have to deactivate your account from the settings menu on the application. This will remove your details from the Truecaller, where if someone searches your phone number, it will not show your name or any other details. This feature is available on both Android and iOS devices. Both free users and premium users can unsubscribe from Truecaller without any issue.

Similarly, if you are not a Truecaller user and still your number is listed on Truecaller, then you have to send a request to the company by visiting the following link to unlist your number from Truecaller. The company says that it might take up to 24 hours to fully unlist your number from the Truecaller database.

Do note that, to fully unlist your phone number from Truecaller, you need to submit your phone number along with the country code, which is +91 for India. If your number is 9898989898, then you have to enter the number as +919898989898 on Trucaller unlist page to remove your contact details from Truecaller.

Best Mobiles in India