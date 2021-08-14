Google Meet Now Gives More Control To Co-Hosts; How To Add Up To 25 Co-Hosts? Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Online video conferencing has become a new norm ever since the COVID-19 pandemic led organizations to resort to the remote working module. Several technology brands seized this opportunity and introduced tools and apps that help professionals with online video conferencing. Google Meet is amongst such popular platforms which have become the modern day's online conferencing tool. Google has released a bunch of new features that make this platform secure and gives the user better control.

Google Meet All New Features You Should Know

One of the most important features which Google has added to the Google Meet is the expansion of controls for additional co-hosts in a single meeting. The new co-hosting feature allows up to 25 co-hosts to have the same set of controls as the main host.

The co-host feature has been limited to educational users. A report via Android Central suggests the new features available only for the Business Standard, Business Plus, Essentials, Enterprise, Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus Workspace editions.

Google Meet online conferencing tool will also get Quick Access controls. This new feature will allow the host to set default control allowing participants to automatically/ manually join any meeting. Until now, the host had to give permissions to the participants joining in a meeting.

The auto-join option will allow for the least disturbances with an ongoing meeting. Besides, the extra controls given to the hosts with the new co-host feature will help with the same. It is worth noting that the aforementioned feature will be enabled by default.

If in case this Quick Access option of disabled, the online meeting won't begin unless the host joins in. That'd be the case if all the participants are already present but the host is missing. As far as this features availability is concerned, it is made available to G Suite Basic and Business customers, and all previously mentioned Workspace customers.

How To Use New Co-Host Feature On Google Meet

The new co-hosting feature on Google Meet will allow up to 25 hosts to get control over features such as screen sharing, mute all participants in the meeting, limit chat access to certain participants, and more.

Step 1: Go to the Google Meet settings option.

Step 2: Select the "Host control option".

Step 3: Now, toggle on the "Host Management" option and give access to the users whom you want to give host controls.

