Google Pay Now Supports Credit Cards In India: How To Add Credit Cards To Google Pay

Google Pay has gone mainstream in India in the online payment segment. Users with Google Pay can now transfer/pay money to their friends and merchants with a click of a button. However, up until now, Google Pay only supported debit cards, and the company has finally added Credit Card support for Google Pay.

This means you can now pay your bills using Google Pay via supported credit cards just like a UPI payment, without using the physical card. Again, this will be limited by the credit limited allocated to you by your bank account.

Currently Available For Select Android Users

As of now, credit card support on Google Pay is only available for select Android smartphone users in India, and the same feature is expected to be rolled out to iOS users in the next few days. Some users are also reporting that even though they have received the update, they are still not able to add their credit card to their Google Pay account.

How To Add Credit Card To Google Pay?

Make sure you have installed the latest version of Google Pay on your smartphone. Click on your profile picture > payment methods > and click on the add bank account option. Do note that, you need to use the same phone number that your Google Pay account uses to add a credit card to pair it to your account.

Google Pay Supported Credit Cards

Almost all the credit cards from major banks are currently being supported on Google Pay, given they have been issued either by Visa or Master. Google Pay currently supports Axis Bank credit cards, SBI credit cards, Kotak Bank credit cards, HDFC bank credit cards, IndusInd bank credit cards, Federal Bank credit cards, RBL bank credit cards, and HSBC bank credit cards.

This means, you can now make all the payments throughout the month and then pay a single bill to your credit card provider. As of now, there is no information if Google levies any additional fees to use a credit card with Google Pay. This is definitely a welcome move from Google, which should help to increase the mobile payment market share of Google Pay in India.

