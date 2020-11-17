Gujarati New Year 2020: How To Download And Send Gujarati New Year WhatsApp Stickers Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

As a large, diverse nation, India has several customs and cultures celebrated by different communities. Festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, and so on are celebrated across the length and breadth of the country. On the other hand, Nav Varsh or Nutan Varsh is the new year festivities celebrated in Gujarat, which falls on the day after Diwali.

In other words, today (November 17) is celebrated as the Gujarati New Year. Like all events this year, one can wish and celebrate the Gujarati New Year virtually. If you're looking to send some celebratory and warm wishes to your loved ones, you can do so on WhatsApp. To make it even special, you can send Gujarati New Year 2020 WhatsApp Stickers.

How To Download And Send Gujarati New Year WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stickers for several Indian festivities are available on both Google Play Store and the App Store. The recent celebrations of Diwali and Dussehra marked an occasion where one could download and send WhatsApp stickers to their loved ones. However, one might find it a bit difficult to send Gujarati New Year stickers on WhatsApp as there may not be an app for that. Plus, the app could be a paid one as well.

Instead, you can create your sticker for the Gujarati New Year 2020 and send it to your loved ones. Here's how to create a sticker on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Install a sticker maker app from the Google Play or App Store. For instance, there's an app called Sticker Maker on GooglePlay.

Step 2: Once the app is downloaded and installed, open the app > Create new pack > Create

Step 3: Next, you can add images of your choice - like fireworks or any other celebratory image for the Gujarati New Year.

Step 4: You can also add text in English or the language of your preference.

Step 5: Ensure that you've added at least three such images/stickers to the new pack to enable adding it to WhatsApp. Once created, select done.

Step 6: Lastly, an option to share the stickers on WhatsApp is promoted. Select yes and give the required permission. The sticker pack will be automatically added to your WhatsApp, allowing you to send it to your desired contacts.

