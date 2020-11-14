Happy Children's Day 2020: How To Download And Send Children's Day WhatsApp Stickers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Its Children's Day in India today and most of us will be sharing lovely images and greetings to kids on this special occasion they get to celebrate. In addition to the usual quotes and images on account of Children's Day, you can also send WhatsApp stickers to wish kids.

You can also make the day special for your kids by sending them money this Children's Day. Besides this, there are a number of animated stickers on WhatsApp that you can send this Children's Day. Also, you can download third-party stickers and create your own stickers for this Children's Day on WhatsApp. Here is the step by step how to download and send Children's Day stickers via WhatsApp on your smartphone.

How To Download And Send Children's Day WhatsApp Stickers On Smartphones

Step 1: First, you need to open WhatsApp and search for the person whom you want to send Children's Day stickers.

Step 2: Then click on the emoji icon and select the '+' icon and you can see an array of stickers and to send them you need to download the Children's Day stickers pack.

Step 3: If you do not find the sticker of your choice, go down and click on Get More stickers, which allows you to download the stickers directly from the Play Store.

Step 4: Then you need to download the sticker pack to send them via WhatsApp.

How To Make And Send Your Own Children's Day Sticker

As mentioned above, you can make it special for kids you know by creating custom stickers with their own photos. For that, there are multiple apps like 'Sticker Make for WhatsApp' and 'Sticker.ly' in the Play Store and Apple's App Store. Here is how to make your own Children's Day sticker.

Step 1: Install any Sticker maker app of your choice from the Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Open the app and click on the 'create new pack' option.

Step 3: Then give a name to the pack and click on 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with the photo of your choice. Do note that, to add the stickers to WhatsApp you have to make a minimum of three stickers in a pack.

Step 4: Finally, you can add it to WhatsApp and can share it with your friends.

