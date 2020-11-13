How To Send Money Via WhatsApp Payments Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp has rolled out the payments feature in India and this relies on the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) framework in the country to enable money transfer. If you want to use WhatsApp Pay to send and receive money to your family and friends just from this instant messaging app, then you can follow the steps below.

How To Set Up WhatsApp Payments

Firstly, you need to set up payments on WhatsApp by linking your bank account. UPI works with your mobile number and is supported by all the major banks that operate in the country. With this service, you need not have to create a UPI account set up with the bank as the UPI ID will be created within WhatsApp itself. To enable WhatsApp Payments you need to follow the steps below.

Open WhatsApp and click on the menu.

Go to Payments.

Add a new payment method by clicking on the option.

Now, click on Accept and Continue.

You have to choose your bank from the list of options to set the primary UPI account.

Verify your mobile number that is linked with your bank account by authenticating it via SMS.

Hit Allow to verify the same.

Now, tap on Allow to let WhatsApp send texts to authenticate your bank account.

All the accounts registered with your mobile number will be listed. You can finish setting up payments by choosing the one you want.

Click on Done to finish the set up process.

How To Send Money Via WhatsApp

After setting up WhatsApp Pay, you can send and receive money by following the steps below. This way, the payments option will be shown directly within the conversation window.

Go to the conversation window of the contact you wish to send money to.

Click on the Clip icon that displays various options.

Go to Payment.

Enter the amount you like to send and add a remark (optional).

Enter the UPI PIN.

A confirmation will appear as soon as the transaction is complete.

That's it! WhatsApp Pay is as easy as this and you can send and receive money easily with the same.

