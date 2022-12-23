Christmas 2022: How To Add A Christmas Hat To The WhatsApp Icon Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Christmas is knocking on the door and the festivities have begun. Homes and streets are filled with glittering lights and Christmas decorations. The festive fever has also taken over offices as the world is ready to welcome the new year 2023. You can take the enjoyment one step further into the digital environment. Your smartphones can carry the Christmas theme to elevate the joy of the festivities.

WhatsApp probably will be your go-to instant messaging app to send wishes to your friends and family on Christmas. So, why not customize it to the Christmas theme? WhatsApp offers a host of customizing options, but not many are familiar with this unique option that let's to put a cool-looking Christmas hat on top of your WhatsApp icon.

You don't need to be a software engineer or a tech nerd to perform this customization. Android smartphone users can choose from a variety of app launchers to customize their mobile desktops accordingly. Nova Launcher is a popular application, so let's go with it for this tutorial. You just have to download the Nova Launcher Android app from your Google Play Store. For the uninitiated, Nova Launcher allows you to customize your mobile theme, dock, application drawer, icons, and other UI elements. Once you have installed the Nova Launcher app, follow the steps below.

How To Add A Christmas Hat On The WhatsApp Icon?

Use any internet browser of your choice to download images of WhatsApp icons with a Christmas hat. Install the Nova Launcher application from the Google Play Store. Find the app on your smartphone and start the launcher. Read and agree to the terms if you wish to continue. Locate and tap on the WhatsApp icon for a few seconds. Now, tap on the Edit option from the menu. Now, choose the image of the WhatsApp logo with the Christmas hat from the gallery that you had previously downloaded. Once selected, tap on save changes. Your WhatsApp icon will be updated.

You can also use this method to customize a variety of other app icons. Other than WhatsApp, you can tweak the Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Telegram or any other instant messaging app logos via the Nova Launcher.

