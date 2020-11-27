Happy Thanksgiving Day 2020: How To download And Send Thanksgiving Day WhatsApp Stickers Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Happy Thanksgiving Day! This year is quite unusual as the pandemic has hit our celebrations. However, the new normal is being embraced and virtual Thanksgiving Day is enjoyed all over the world. Wondering how this is possible? Well, there are a slew of social networking platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and much more that let us stay in touch with our family and friends and celebrate the occasion.

How To Send Thanksgiving Day WhatsApp Stickers On Android

To make it more interesting, it is possible to send Thanksgiving Day stickers on WhatsApp on Android devices. If you are not aware of the same, then check out how you can download and send Thanksgiving Day stickers on WhatsApp below.

Step 1: First, open Google Play Store and look out for Thanksgiving Day stickers for WhatsApp. You will get many options including apps that let you send personalized images, messages and more.

Step 2: Choose an app of your choice and download the same. Now, let the app access WhatsApp. Even WhatsApp will ask permission to access this access and you should grant it.

Step 3: Open WhatsApp Stickers from the emojis tab and tap on the '+' icon to see the new stickers pack on WhatsApp. You can add the sticker pack to your WhatsApp from here.

Step 4: That's it! You can send Thanksgiving Day WhatsApp stickers to your loved ones.

How To Send Thanksgiving Day WhatsApp Stickers On iOS

The procedure to send Thanksgiving Day WhatsApp stickers from iOS is quite different. The Apple App Store does not have any of these personalized sticker packs, so you need to create your own stickers. You can do this by selecting images from your Photos app and convert them into stickers. For this, you need to grant permission so that WhatsApp can use the stickers you created.

Alternatively, there is an even simpler option. You can simply forward the Thanksgiving Day WhatsApp stickers that you received from an Android users on your iOS device.

