How To Record A Google Meet Session

Of late, video conferencing services have increased in popularity, both for professional and educational uses. While there are many such video conferencing services that exist right now for smartphones and PCs, Google Meet has become a household name as many users prefer this tool.

Imagine you are participating in a meeting that is used for training and you need to take notes or rehash the details of the project. In that case, you can record the Google Meet session for your future reference. However, not all users can record a Google Meet call and only those who are within the same organization or classroom can record it.

Here's How To Record Google Meet Session

Follow these steps to record a session on Google Meet.

To record a Google Meet session, you need to either start or join a meeting on Google Meet.

Now, click on the three dots at the bottom right corner.

Choose the "Record meeting" option that appears at the top of the pop-up menu. Keep in mind that if this option is not visible, then you do not have the ability to record the meeting.

Click "Accept" on the pop-up that says "Ask for consent.

Doing so, the recording will start.

You can stop the recording anytime by clicking on the three dots and choosing the "Stop recording" option in the pop-up. You will get the recorded Google Meet file from the meeting organizer's Google Drive under the folder named "Meet Recordings".

Keep in mind that the recording will include the active speaker and other content that is presented. It will not include the notifications and other windows that you open. Also, the live captions during the recording will not be recorded and will not appear when you play the recording.

