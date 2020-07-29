Is Paytm A Chinese App? Know About Founder, Country, And Company Details Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Indian government authorities recently banned various Chinese apps. Following the move, a lot of queries regarding the origin of particular apps are popping up on the internet. The list includes popular apps like PUBG, Paytm, and more. Often, we're unaware of the origin and the developers of an app. This aims to clear any doubts about the Paytm app.

What Is Paytm App?

Paytm is probably one of the most popular payment apps in India. Paytm, like Google Pay, PhonePe, and others are directly linked with the bank account of the user and operates with the UPI pin of the user. Additionally, the Paytm Wallet feature is also available for additional offers and benefits for Paytm users.

Is Paytm A Chinese App?

Paytm is an Indian e-commerce payment system and fin-tech company. Paytm is owned by the Indian company One97 Communications Ltd., based in Noida. That being said, the popular payments platform has large funding from Ant Financials, which is a part of China's Alibaba group.

Paytm App Founder Details

Paytm is one of the pivotal platforms that is pushing India towards digitization. Paytm was founded and developed by Vijay Shekar Sharma in August 2010. As noted, the company is based in Noida and kickstarted with an initial investment of $2 million. Over the years, the investment has increased with funds coming in from international agencies, including Chinese companies.

Will Paytm Be Banned In India?

It's very unlikely that Paytm will be banned in India. Firstly, Paytm is a company that's been founded and developed in India, by an Indian developer. Also, Paytm mainly operates in India with a minimal international presence.

There have been many criticisms for Paytm's Chinese investment, which could be a base for its ban in the country. However, that is very unlikely. At the same time, as the authorities continue scrutinizing Chinese apps, they're also looking into Chinese investments. For all we know, there could be new rules and regulations about such investments, but a ban is very unlikely.

