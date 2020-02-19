How To Manage Your Kid’s Cell Phone Activities On Google Family Link App Features oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Google, in November last year introduced a new app for the Indian market. Called the Family Link App, it will help parents keep track of their child's smartphone activities without having to touch their phone. The Android-exclusive app helps parents manage their kid's Google Accounts and set some digital ground rules. With the new app, the search giant aims to bring parents and kids into the Android ecosystem.

With the new app, parents will be able to gauge their child's activity on a monthly and weekly basis. Not just that, parents can also set a limit to the number of hours for internet surfing and also opt to lock the device if it's bedtime for the child. The app is available on the Play Store for free but is only compatible with devices running Android 7 or above. Let's check out how you can make the best use of the new Google Family Link app:

Always Know Your Kid's Location

With the Family Link app, parents can always be aware of their kid's location. This will help them ensure the safety of their child and make it easy to track them in case of an emergency.

Introduce Them Quality Content

The Family Link app also enables parents to introduce their kids with informative apps and help them maintain a balance between the real and virtual worlds. Besides, the app also allows parents to control the usage of a particular app.

Set Digital Ground Rules

This is one of the most important aspects of this app. The app lets parents decide the right amount of screen time for their kid. The feature will allow them to set a time limit on the usage of the phone, exhausting which the phone will automatically be locked out.

This new initiative by Google seems to be the right step towards curbing smartphone addiction, especially in kids who aren't mature enough to make the right decisions for themselves. This app could be a great tool to make kids spend some time away from the screens and spend quality time with parents and family. The app comes in two parts-one for the parents and another for the kids, and syncing them is a super easy task as well.

Best Mobiles in India