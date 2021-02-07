Top Live Streaming Apps For Cricket Fans In 2021

If you want to watch the cricket tournaments live and wondering which apps let you enjoy the action as it unfolds, then here we have listed a slew of cricket live streaming apps. Check out the list below and enjoy watching live cricket matches.

JioTV

The JioTV app lets you watch live shows across various categories including cricket matches. Besides cricket, you can also watch other sports. What's interesting is that this app is free to use. The JioTV app is among the top-rated apps among users, thanks to the numerous features that it bundles. In addition to sports, you can also watch other content such as movies, TV shows and more.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is one of the popular video streaming platforms available in India. This app supports movies, TV shows, live TV channels including sports channels. It is free to download but to enjoy specific content, you need to become a member by subscribing to the service. Check out the various subscription plans of Disney+ Hotstar here. This app is easy to use and is known for its best interface.

Star Sports Live Cricket App

Star Sports Live Cricket App is one of the apps designed specially for sports lovers. It is a free live video streaming that lets users watch nearly seven different sports such as football, badminton, kabaddi, cricket, tennis, hockey and formula1 with a single app. With this app, you will get to know the live score updates for free.

Tata Sky Mobile

Tata Sky mobile app is a live cricket streaming app that lets you watch the sport from anywhere at anytime. You can watch movies and TV shows as well via this app. Interestingly, the Tata Sky mobile app lets you watch over 600 channels. You can download the matches and watch them at a later time as per your convenience.

Sony LIV

Sony LIV is one of the on-demand video streaming services in India. While there are subscription plans, this service lets you watch cricket matches for free as well. You can watch TV shows, live cricket and much more on Sony LIV. The app offers all that the Sony networks telecast and works well on average data speed including 3G and 4G.