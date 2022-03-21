Just In
WhatsApp Account Delete: Reasons Why WhatsApp Will Delete Your Account And How To Save It
WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms, especially in India. Billions of Indian use WhatsApp for messaging, paying, and even to communicate with businesses. However, there are times when WhatsApp could ban or delete your account. We've explained all reasons why WhatsApp could delete your account and steps to prevent that from happening.
Why WhatsApp Will Delete Your Account?
The reasons for WhatsApp to delete your account are several. Here are some of the major reasons for WhatsApp to delete your account
Inactive WhatsApp Account
This is one of the most common reasons for WhatsApp to delete your account. If you haven't used your WhatsApp account for more than 120 days, your account will be considered inactive and will be deleted shortly. WhatsApp will also notify you of the same, after which, you can take action to avoid the deletion of your WhatsApp account.
Using WhatsApp Plus or WhatsApp GB
WhatsApp is a messaging app, developed by Meta. At the same time, there are plenty of similar apps in the market like WhatsApp Plus and WhatsApp GB. These are unofficial apps and using them could delete your current WhatsApp account.
Spam Messaging
As mentioned earlier, WhatsApp is widely used by millions of people every day. If you send spam texts or unsolicited chats, it could lead to account deletion. Creating broadcast lists and keep sending spam, WhatsApp will delete this account.
Blocked By Others
WhatsApp constantly tries to make its platform safe for everyone to use. At the same time, it offers features blocking of contacts. To avoid unwanted contacts, users can always use the block feature. However, if your account has been blocked by many people within 24 hours, WhatsApp will delete your account.
Spreading Fake News
If you also spread fake news on WhatsApp, your account will be deleted. This comes as Meta's way of fighting and curbing the spread of fake news on its platform, which is similar to curbing the spread of the virus on the platform.
Sending Virus, Malware
Sending viruses and malware or other harmful elements on WhatsApp will also lead to account deletion. WhatsApp will delete your account if you've been forwarding or sending viruses and malware, whether you do it intentionally or unintentionally.
Creating Unauthorized Accounts
WhatsApp has a detailed step-by-step procedure to create new WhatsApp accounts. If you create an unauthorized or automated WhatsApp account, it can be deleted. WhatsApp has its way of finding such accounts and it will be deleted.
How To Save WhatsApp Account From Being Deleted?
Using WhatsApp is easy, simple, and free of cost. It has a wide reach and multiple features that make it handy to use. However, your WhatsApp account can be deleted if you're found doing any of the aforementioned activities. To avoid WhatsApp account deletion, you simply need to avoid all of the above-mentioned.
Avoid using third-party apps like WhatsApp GB or WhatsApp Plus. Never send viruses, malware, spam, or fake news on WhatsApp. Avoid getting blocked by others and use WhatsApp to message people in your contacts. If you follow this, your WhatsApp account won't be deleted.
