WhatsApp Chats Transfer: How To Transfer WhatsApp Data From iPhone To Android Phones

WhatsApp Chat Transfer Improved

WhatsApp chat transfer from Android to iPhone has always been difficult. Users had to rely on third-party apps to get their data transferred from iPhone to Android or vice versa. That changed when the Meta-owned app recently announced a new feature to allow easier transfer of chats and data between smartphones.

To note, WhatsApp announced the new feature to transfer data at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which witnessed the debut of the new range of foldable phones. The idea was aimed to ease the transfer for those looking to switch from iPhone to Samsung foldable phones. WhatsApp later confirmed the new feature is available to all Android and iPhone users, looking to make the switch.

What Do You Need To Transfer WhatsApp Chats?

To note, the WhatsApp blog post only talks about transferring WhatsApp chats from iPhone to a Samsung phone. The blog also mentions the feature would be available to all users, but this could take some time. Additionally, there are a few prerequisites to transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone to an Android phone or vice versa.

The WhatsApp blog here mentions details for a Samsung phone, but you can make sure your Android phone is updated to the latest version. Here's the list of required updates to make WhatsApp chats transfer:

Samsung SmartSwitch app version 3.7.22.1 or greater installed on your new device

WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.160.17 or greater on your old device

WhatsApp Android version 2.21.16.20 or greater on your new device

USB-C to Lightning cable (or equivalent adapters)

Use the same phone number on the new device as the old device

Your new Android device must be factory new or reset to factory settings

How To Transfer WhatsApp Chats From iPhone To Android?

Once you have these required updates on your devices, you can proceed to transfer the chats between your phones. Here are the steps for it:

Step 1: Turn on your Samsung or Android phone and connect by cable to your iPhone when prompted

Step 2: Follow the instructions prompted on the Samsung Smart Switch. You will need to scan the QR code displayed on the new device using the iPhone's camera.

Step 3: Tap Start on your iPhone and wait for the process to complete. Follow setting up your new Samsung or Android phone

Step 4: Once done, open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Step 5: You will see an option to import data, allow the required permissions to complete the process.

As mentioned here, this process is currently to transfer chats from iPhone to an Android phone, mainly a Samsung device. We can expect updates coming soon to allow seamless WhatsApp transfer between an Android phone and an iPhone.