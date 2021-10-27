Just In
WhatsApp: How To Hide WhatsApp DP From Specific Person
WhatsApp, the instant messaging app, is one of the most-used apps. Since its launch, the app has brought several features and continues to do so to make it user-friendly. We all know how to remove or hide and upload WhatsApp profile photos. However, many of us are not aware of how to hide profile photo from a specific person. In this article, we have discussed WhatsApp's profile photo-related all queries.
How To Hide WhatsApp DP/ Profile Picture From Everyone
The instant messaging app has an in-built feature to hide the profile picture from everyone.
Step 1: Go to WhatsApp on your Android or iOS devices.
Step 2: Head over to Settings > Account > Privacy > Profile Photo.
Step 3: Now, select the 'Nobody' option to hide your picture from everyone.
How To Hide WhatsApp DP/ Profile Picture From Specific Person
WhatsApp does not have an in-built feature that will allow you to hide the profile photo from a specific person. However, you can simply delete the contact to whom you don't want to show your profile picture.
Now, open your WhatsApp and then go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Profile Photo. Now, select 'My Contacts' options and with this, your DP will only show to people who all are in contact lists. Besides, a blocked person can't also see your profile picture.
For the unaware, WhatsApp is already working on a new feature that will allow users to hide their profile picture from selected contacts. This means you don't need to delete any contact to hide your DP. WhatsApp already allows us to hide the status from select contacts and also share status with a specific person.
Similarly, the instant messaging will soon allow you to hide your profile photo from select contacts. The current tab includes three options - Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody options; however, the new tab will have Everyone, My Contacts, My contacts except, and Nobody options. Users can select the desired option to hide their profile picture.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can anyone save my WhatsApp DP?
Yes, but there is no direct way to save profile picture. One can take a screenshot of your DP.
2. If someone captures a screenshot of my profile image, do I get any notification?
No, if someone takes a screenshot of your DP, you will not be notified.
3. Can a blocked person see my DP?
No, if you are blocking someone, they won't be able to see your profile picture, status, and last seen as well.
