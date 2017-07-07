Whatsapp vs Facebook Messenger vs Telegram: What makes them different

A few years ago, handful of IM app has changed the way of messaging with some cool updates forever. As of now, commonly used IM's are Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger and of course the Telegram.
Today, we are going to do a short comparison of among these three based on their features, good and bad.
Whatsapp is one of the most used IM these days with the huge active user base. This app requires your telephone number to set up an account on your device. With this device, you can send video, audio, photos, and even documents as well. Once you installed this app, you can chat with an individual person or group too.
Recently, the company has added a slew of updates including Voice call, Video call, temporary status updates, GIF and much more. Also, it has interesting packs of emoticons to spice up the conversation.
It also has support for sharing from third-party apps like Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud and you can upload files from here into your messages. With iOS, WhatsApp is integrated with Siri, that can send messages or make voice-calls directly on the app.
It is available on all the platforms including, Android, iOS, and Windows. Apart from mobile, you can also use it on your desktop and laptops too.
Facebook Messenger
FB messenger is equally famous as Whatsapp when it comes to messaging. It has a clean and light interface, that is easy to use yet rich in functionalities. This app also supports voice calling and video calling, supports GIFs, Stickers as well.
With the recent update, you can also share you live location to your friends on this app. But on the downside, it doesn't have an end to end encryption, which is a matter of concern. It also has a secret conversion, which deletes the messages automatically.
Telegram
When it comes to security, Telegram stands tall with an end to end encryption. But there is a catch to it. It happens only in secret chat mode. Another best feature in Telegram is that it can support files up to 1GB. This app included the vast majority of updates that Whatsapp and Facebook support including the ability to send pictures, audio, video and more.