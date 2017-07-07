Whatsapp vs Facebook Messenger vs Telegram: What makes them different

Whatsapp

Whatsapp is one of the most used IM these days with the huge active user base. This app requires your telephone number to set up an account on your device. With this device, you can send video, audio, photos, and even documents as well. Once you installed this app, you can chat with an individual person or group too.

Recently, the company has added a slew of updates including Voice call, Video call, temporary status updates, GIF and much more. Also, it has interesting packs of emoticons to spice up the conversation.

It also has support for sharing from third-party apps like Google Drive, OneDrive, iCloud and you can upload files from here into your messages. With iOS, WhatsApp is integrated with Siri, that can send messages or make voice-calls directly on the app.

It is available on all the platforms including, Android, iOS, and Windows. Apart from mobile, you can also use it on your desktop and laptops too.