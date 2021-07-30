YouTube Downloader Apps: Top, Easy-To-Use Apps To Download YouTube Videos Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

YouTube is surely one of the most entertaining apps for videos. Moreover, events like launches and releases are also live-streamed on YouTube. Plus, you can download videos from YouTube and play them back later. If you're looking for any YouTube downloader apps, here are some of the best ones that make downloading YouTube videos easy.

Before getting into the list of YouTube downloader apps, you should know that videos on YouTube are subject to copyright. If you download them and re-use these videos, it could be a judicial matter of copyright violation. However, there are plenty of copyright-free videos as well that one can choose from.

List Of YouTube Downloader Apps

We have made a list of some easy-to-use YouTube downloader apps that include VidJuice, Itubego, and much more.

4K Video Downloader

Starting with the 4K Video Downloader, this YouTube downloader app allows you to download any YouTube playlists. One can save an entire YouTube channel or just a single video in 4K or 1080p or 720p quality.

By Click Downloader

Much like the 4K Video Downloader, By Click Downloader is another YouTube downloader app. Here, users can access a few advanced features to download live videos, subtitles, and more. One can download YouTube videos from your browser with just a click using this app.

Snapdownloader

If you're looking for some high-quality video content then Snapdownloader is the app for you. This YouTube downloader app offers to download videos up to 8K resolution. Plus, you can access the downloaded videos when you go offline. Moreover, you can convert YouTube MP4 videos to MP3 format.

VidJuice

Another YouTube downloader app is VidJuice. Here, users can download videos and audio from not just YouTube, but across 1,000 websites. Users can also edit the downloaded videos using the built-in video trimmer.

Itubego

Joining the list is Itubego. This YouTube downloader app can convert video to MP3, MP4, 4K, and HD MP4 formats. Additionally, multiple audio and video formats are supported on this app. Plus, given permission, Itubego can automatically search for TV series and movies online for subtitles when you download any video.

YTD Video Downloader

The list of YouTube downloader apps includes YTD Video Downloader. Here, users can convert entire channels and playlists into a format of their choice. Moreover, YTD Video Downloader allows users to save videos from multiple streaming sides like Vimeo.

