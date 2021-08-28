YouTube Picture-In-Picture Mode Now Available For iPhone And iPad: But There Is Catch Features oi-Vivek

YouTube has finally rolled out picture-in-picture mode for iPhone and iPad users, running on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. However, this is a catch, as every iPhone/iPad user will not be able to use this feature. Here are all the details on picture-in-picture mode on Apple devices.

Only Available For YouTube Premium Users

Do note that, Google officially made an announcement that it is extending picture-in-picture mode for iOS devices back in June 2021. The update is now available only for YouTube Premium subscribers in India, which was limited to the US. Hence, a normal user will not be able to use this feature on their iPhone or an iPad.

This feature allows users to watch YouTube videos in a mini Windows, which allows users to do additional tasks on their iPhones. Do note that, OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video also offer picture-in-picture mode, and YouTube is now the latest video platform to add this feature, especially for the Indian users.

How To Use YouTube Picture-In-Picture Mode On iOS Devices?

If you use an iPhone or an iPad, make sure that your device is running on the latest version of iOS/iPadOS. Then update the YouTube app on your device from the App Store and sign in with a Google account with a YouTube Premium subscription. To use picture-in-picture mode, just open a video and swipe up from the bottom, and the video starts playing in a mini window mode.

Picture-In-Picture Mode Available For Android Devices Too

You can also use picture-in-picture mode on Android devices. Even in this case, you need to have a YouTube Premium subscription to use this feature. Besides, picture-in-picture mode, YouTube Premium also offers an ad-free streaming experience and can be used on multiple devices with the best possible YouTube watching experience.

Do note that, regular YouTube does offer picture-in-picture for even for the regular users on Android devices in select markets running on Android Oreo or newer operating systems. As of now, there is no information on the availability of this feature in India.

