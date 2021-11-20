Zedge Alternatives To Check Out: Top Five Apps For Wallpapers, Ringtones For Android, iOS

Zedge is a popular app when it comes to wallpapers for your phone. The app also provides ringtones, gamers, icons, backgrounds, and much more. The Zedge app's library has grown over the years. However, this is a relatively old app and users are looking for a few other options on Google Play. Here are some Zedge alternatives to check out.

Zedge Alternative: MTP Ringtones And Wallpapers

If you're looking for an alternative to Zedge, MTP Ringtones and Wallpapers come as a good suggestion. The app comes with tonnes of options for both Wallpapers and Ringtones. What's more, you also have the option to check out Live Wallpapers and even Icon Packs. With this app, you can get all the personal touches you want.

Zedge Alternative: Mobile9 App

Mobile9 is another app to check out on both Google Play and the App Store. The app comes as a good choice as a Zedge alternative. One of the unique features of the Mobile9 app is its data-saving mode to load some of the best-optimized content for you. Be it wallpapers, ringtones, themes, icons, and other such options - you can find it all on Mobile9.

Zedge Alternative: Mob.org

If you're looking for a neatly organized app with several content options, the Mob.org app is the right choice for you. Coming as a Zedge alternative, the Mob.org app has everything you need including wallpapers, games, ringtones, and more. Like other apps mentioned so far, you can find this app on both the App Store and Google Play.

Zedge Alternative: EverPix

EverPix is another app that comes to mind while looking for a Zedge alternative. One of the striking features of the EverPix app is its vast library when it comes to wallpapers and ringtones. You can also personalize your smartphone with the EverPix's options with icons, fonts, and even widgets too. That said, you could face a couple of issues with compatibility and firmware with the EverPix app.

Zedge Alternative: Ringtones And Wallpapers For Me

Ringtones and Wallpapers for me - as the name suggests - is an app that comes with multiple options for both ringtones and wallpapers. The app comes as a Zedge alternative with a vast library. Users can also personalize their devices using the Ringtones and Wallpapers for my app. However, one of its major drawbacks is it lacks support for Apple devices as it isn't available on the App Store.

These are some of the interesting Zedge alternatives that one can check out. Comparatively, Android users are at higher liberty to customize and personalize their smartphones than iPhone users. Nevertheless, these apps help to get unique wallpapers, ringtones, icons, fonts, backgrounds, and so on with your phone.