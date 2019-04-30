ENGLISH

    Airtel launches Wynk Tube audio video streaming app, eyeing 200 mn users

    Airtel users will get free unlimited streaming and downloads.

    By
    |

    Airtel has announced the launch of new Wynk Tube music and video streaming app only for Android users.

    Airtel launches Wynk Tube audio video streaming app, eyeing 200 mn use

     

    The newly launched app will be available for free for a 30-day trial for non-Airtel customers but they have to pay Rs. 99 per month, however, Airtel users will get free unlimited streaming and downloads.

    "Wynk Tube has been built for India 2.0, keeping in mind the digital entertainment needs of hundreds of millions of smartphone users in non-metros and small towns. An integrated audio-video music experience delivered in a simple yet intuitive vernacular interface makes Wynk Tube a unique and powerful proposition," Sameer Batra, CEO - Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel said.

    He said, "Regional content and personalization through AI, big data will continue to be a big agenda for us and we hope to build Wynk Tube into one of the most popular music platforms in India with even the possibility of user-generated content as a differentiator."

    The app has been built on the light app (only 5MB) including Android Go variants. Besides Wynk Tube will be available to users in 12 Indian regional languages (including Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri) besides English and Hindi and enables a highly personalized experience.

    It also features deep voice-enabled search to help users discover their favorite music. Initially, the app will launch over 40 lakh songs and related videos.

    · Zero subscription charge for Airtel users with unlimited streaming and downloads.

    · Auto pulls all MP3 music files already on the smartphone and uses as part of playlists.

    ·  Welcome playlists for new users, Weekly playlists are refreshed for each user based on his or her listening history

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
