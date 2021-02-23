Just In
Amazon App Quiz February 23, 2021 Answers To Win Echo Studio
Today, the Amazon quiz for the day has already gone live and will be up until 11:59 PM unlike usual as this is a 24 hours quiz. You will have to submit correct answers for all the five questions that are asked in order to win the prize usually in the form of Amazon Pay Balance or gadgets. On February 23, 2021, you can win a free Echo Studio if you provide correct answers to the questions.
As you might already know, the Amazon daily quiz will comprise current affairs and general knowledge questions. Only one person will be declared as the winner after a lucky draw of all those who provided correct answers. The winner will be announced later this month.
Given that you will be able to get a chance to win the reward only on answering all the questions correctly, here Gizbot has provided the right answers for the questions asked today on the Amazon app. Check out the answers that will let you win an Echo Studio from here.
Amazon App Quiz February 23 Answers
Here are the answers for the Amazon app quiz on February 23.
Question 1: Which country recently connected its Hualong One nuclear reactor to the power grid?
Answer: China
Question 2: Amrut Mahotsav' is the name given to what upcoming celebration?
Answer: 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence
Question 3: Paul J. Crutzen, a Dutch atmospheric chemist who recently passed away, won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for predicting what?
Answer: Ozone Holes
Question 4: The original classic version of this world's best-selling toy does not feature which of the following colours?
Answer: Black
Question 5: Often made of plastic or metal, what is the tiny piece at the end of this cord called?
Answer: An Aglet
Do keep in mind that you will be chosen for the lucky draw only if you provide correct answers for all the five questions. If you provide a single wrong answer, then you will be eliminated from the contest. So, make sure to answer correctly and try your luck at winning an Echo Studio.
