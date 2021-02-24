Amazon App Quiz February 24, 2021 Answers To Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is hosting the daily quiz for the users of its app and rewarding winners with attractive prizes such as gadgets or cash in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Now, the Amazon quiz contest for today, February 24, 2021 is already live from 12 AM. Unlike before, it is a 24 hours quiz contest and will be live until 11:59 PM today.

Basically, you will be asked five questions as a part of the quiz. If you happen to answer all these questions correctly, then you will be chosen for a lucky draw. The fortunate person winning the lucky draw will get a chance to win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 5,000 as a part of today's quiz contest. Keep in mind that the contest winner will be announced at the end of this month.

As you need to answer all the questions correctly in order to win the Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 5,000 in today's quiz, here we at Gizbot have listed the questions and answers for today's quiz. Check out the same from here.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For February 24

Here are the questions for the February 24, 2021 quiz contest.

Question 1: Celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, Prabuddha Bharata is a monthly journal initiated by which famous Indian in 1896?

Answer: Swami Vivekananda

Question 2: Which ground will host the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship?

Answer: Lord's

Question 3: Currently in news, the Davos Dialogue is associated with which organisation?

Answer: World Economic Forum

Question 4: Which play by this English playwright is the longest?

Answer: Hamlet

Question 5: This famous portrait was originally called as what in Italy?

Answer: La Gioconda

Do remember that this is an app-only contest. So, if you do not have the Amazon app installed on your smartphone, you need to download the same and login or create an account to take part in the daily quiz contest and win attractive prizes.

Best Mobiles in India