Just In
- 1 hr ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 1: New Codes For 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- 8 hrs ago List Of New Smartphone Announcements And Launches Expected In October 2021
- 12 hrs ago Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Price Accidentally Leaked Online Just A Day Ahead Of Launch
- 14 hrs ago Samsung's The Frame TV 'Never Before Offers On Amazon, Flipkart; Deals You Shouldn't Miss
Don't Miss
- News ISI, Khalistan forces will try taking advantage of instability in Punjab
- Sports Beijing 2022: Overseas fanned banned from Winter Olympics
- Finance Will October See A Rise In Gold Prices In India? What Is The Expectation?
- Movies No Time To Die Full Web Series Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
- Education No Fee Hike In Private Engineering Colleges This Year: Karnataka Higher Education Minister
- Automobiles Five Things You Should Know About XUV700
- Lifestyle Malaika Arora Looks Amazing In Her Sequinned Green Saree; Take A Look At Her Jewellery Game Too
- Travel Spend This Winter In Kerala By Visiting These 10 Best Places
Amazon Audio Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
As we are days ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021, the online retailer has added yet another quiz contest for its users to win lucrative prizes. The latest one is the Amazon Audio Quiz Answers contest, which lets 10 fortunate winners get a chance to win Rs. 10,000 that will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account.
The Amazon Audio Quiz contest will be live from September 30 at 12 AM and will go on until October 12, 2021 at 11:59 PM. The winners of this contest will be announced soon after the contest period and the prize of Rs. 10,000 will be credited to their accounts on or before October 24. Participants can check the winners from the Amazon Funzone Winners section.
Amazon Audio Quiz Answers
Like any other quiz contest hosted in the Amazon Funzone section, the Amazon Audio Quiz also requires participants to answer all questions correctly. Eventually, you can take a look at the correct answers to these questions asked in the quiz from here.
Question 1: What is the duration of the free Audible subscription with every audio product purchased during Great Indian Festival?
Answer: 4 months
Question 2: What is the price of boAt Airdopes 452 launching during Great Indian Festival?
Answer: INR 1,299
Question 3: Which of the following Noise cancellation headphones will be at their lowest price ever?
Answer: All of the above
Question 4: What is the maximum duration of the kindle Unlimited membership with select audio products?
Answer: 3 months
Question 5: What is the discount you can get on audio products between INR 1000-4999 on HDFC bank Cards?
Answer: Up to 10% off
As it goes with the other Amazon quiz contests that are hosted under the Funzone section, this one also requires participants to answer all questions correctly in order to enter the lucky draw. To enter the lucky draw, it is important to answer each question correctly within five seconds. At the end of the contest, 10 participants will be chosen as the winners on a random basis and will be rewarded with Rs. 10,000 prize.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,999
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
25,090
-
56,360
-
43,330