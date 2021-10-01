Amazon Audio Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are days ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021, the online retailer has added yet another quiz contest for its users to win lucrative prizes. The latest one is the Amazon Audio Quiz Answers contest, which lets 10 fortunate winners get a chance to win Rs. 10,000 that will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account.

The Amazon Audio Quiz contest will be live from September 30 at 12 AM and will go on until October 12, 2021 at 11:59 PM. The winners of this contest will be announced soon after the contest period and the prize of Rs. 10,000 will be credited to their accounts on or before October 24. Participants can check the winners from the Amazon Funzone Winners section.

Amazon Audio Quiz Answers

Like any other quiz contest hosted in the Amazon Funzone section, the Amazon Audio Quiz also requires participants to answer all questions correctly. Eventually, you can take a look at the correct answers to these questions asked in the quiz from here.

Question 1: What is the duration of the free Audible subscription with every audio product purchased during Great Indian Festival?

Answer: 4 months

Question 2: What is the price of boAt Airdopes 452 launching during Great Indian Festival?

Answer: INR 1,299

Question 3: Which of the following Noise cancellation headphones will be at their lowest price ever?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: What is the maximum duration of the kindle Unlimited membership with select audio products?

Answer: 3 months

Question 5: What is the discount you can get on audio products between INR 1000-4999 on HDFC bank Cards?

Answer: Up to 10% off

As it goes with the other Amazon quiz contests that are hosted under the Funzone section, this one also requires participants to answer all questions correctly in order to enter the lucky draw. To enter the lucky draw, it is important to answer each question correctly within five seconds. At the end of the contest, 10 participants will be chosen as the winners on a random basis and will be rewarded with Rs. 10,000 prize.

Best Mobiles in India