Amazon Fossil Gen 6 Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartwatch

Last week, Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch was launched in India starting from Rs. 23,995. The Android smartwatch comes with highlights such as AMOLED screen, WearOS platform, Snapdragon 4100+ SoC, Google Assistant, SpO2, and a slew of health-centric features. To celebrate the launch, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted the Amazon Fossil Gen 6 Quiz.

Amazon Fossil Gen 6 Quiz contest debuted on September 27 at 12 PM and will last until October 20 at 11:59 PM. There will be five winners who will be chosen to receive the prize and they will be declared at the end of the contest. Each winner will be rewarded with a free Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch before November 20, 2021. The winners can be seen via the Funzone Contest Winners section.

As it goes with the other Amazon quiz contests that are hosted under the Funzone section, this one also requires participants to answer all questions correctly in order to enter the lucky draw. To enter the lucky draw, it is important to answer each question correctly within five seconds. At the end of the contest, five participants will be chosen as the winners on a random basis and will be rewarded with a free Fossil Gen 6 smartphone.

Amazon Fossil Gen 6 Quiz Answers

Given that it is important to provide correct answers to all questions as in the Amazon Fossil Gen 6 quiz, here we have provided the questions and the correct answers to the same. Check out the answers before participating in the quiz.

Question 1: Which Generation of Fossil Smart watch is shown in the video?

Answer: 6

Question 2: Complete the tag line: Way More Way ___

Answer: Faster

Question 3: The Fossil Gen 6 watch can charge 80% in little over ______ mins?

Answer: 30

Question 4: Fossil Gen 6 has Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform

Answer: TRUE

Question 5: Fossil Gen6 has a heart rate tracker

Answer: Yes

That's it! These are the Amazon Fossil Gen 6 Quiz answers that you need to know to try your luck and win the free smartwatch. Make sure you also use the hashtags in the page of this quiz on the Amazon app to share the same to increase your winning chances.

