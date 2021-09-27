Amazon Bestselling Mobile Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

While we are nearing the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the online retailer is hosting a slew of quiz contests for its users under the Funzone section of the app. One of the latest quizzes to be hosted on the mobile app of Amazon is the Bestselling Mobile quiz. As a part of this quiz, you will be asked five questions and you need to answer them correctly to win the prize.

In the Amazon Bestselling Mobile quiz, the online retailer will choose five winners based on the lucky draw method and these winners can get the chance to win Rs. 50,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, the quiz contest has been hosted on the retailer's app on September 25 at 12 AM and will be available for participants to contest in quiz from October 20, 2021 at 11:59 PM.

Anyone can participate in this quiz and provide correct answers to all questions and try their luck. It is important to answer the questions correctly within five seconds for each question to enter the lucky draw and get a chance to win a whopping Rs. 50,000 as the prize. The winners will be listed on the app's Funzone Contest Winners section. The cash reward will be credited into the accounts of the winners by November 20, 2021.

Amazon Bestselling Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to all questions asked in the Amazon Bestselling Quiz answers.

Question 1: Which is the Bestselling Smartphone above Rs.50,000 as per Counterpoint Research. H1 2021?

Answer: iPhone 11

Question 2: Which is the Bestselling 5G Brand as per Counterpoint Research. H1 2021 ?

Answer: OnePlus

Question 3: Which is the Bestselling 108MP Primary Camera Smartphone as per IDC India Monthly Smartphone Tracker, June 2021?

Answer: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Question 4: Which is the Bestselling 90Hz Refresh Rate Smartphone as per Counterpoint Research. H1 2021?

Answer: Samsung Galaxy M12

Question 5: Which is the Bestselling Smartphone in Rs.10,000-Rs.15,000 range as per IDC India Monthly Smartphone Tracker, June 2021?

Answer: Redmi Note 10

That's it! These are the questions and correct answers for the Amazon Bestselling Mobile quiz contest. If will let users win Rs 50,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

