Amazon BGIS X iQOO 7 Legend Quiz Answers: Win Free 5G Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

iQOO has recently announced that iQOO 7 Legend will be the official smartphone for the BGMI finals battleroyale e-sports event in India. The finalists of the tournament will be playing their final battle on the iQOO 7 Legend. The iQOO Battlegrounds Mobile India series witnessed a total participation of 101,000 teams in three phases.

Amazon BGIS X iQOO 7 Legend Quiz Details

The Amazon BGIS X iQOO 7 Legend Quiz contest is live from January 11, 2022 and will go on until January 29, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced on February 14, 2022. As it is a device and BGMI series-based quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smartphone and the tournament. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive the BGIS X iQOO 7 Legend 5G smartphone as the prize.

Amazon BGIS X iQOO 7 Legend 5G Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon BGIS X iQOO 7 Legend 5G Quiz contest to be able to win the prize.

Question 1: iQOO 7 legend is the Official Smartphone for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2021

Answer: True

Question 2: On which smartphone E-sports players will be playing BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES Finals from 13th-16th Jan ?

Answer: iQOO 7 Legend 5G

Question 3: iQOO is the Title Sponsor for BGIS 2021

Answer: True

Question 4: iQOO 7 Legend performance is powered by ________ Processor?

Answer: Snapdragon 888

Question 5: iQOO 7 Legend supports 4096mm² Largest Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System

Answer: True

These are the answers to the Amazon BGIS X iQOO 7 Legend 5G quiz contest.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon BGIS X iQOO 7 Legend 5G quiiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon BGIS X iQOO 7 Legend 5G quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

Best Mobiles in India