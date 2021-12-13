Win Attractive Prizes Via Amazon Christmas Edition Spin And Win Quiz News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are nearing the Christmas and holiday season, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Christmas Edition Spin And Win quiz contest on its app. Similar to the other festive season quiz contests we have seen in the past, this one is also an app-only quiz contest under the Funzone section, which lets users win attractive prizes.

The Amazon Christmas Edition Spin And Win quiz contest will be hosted for 13 days. It will let winners get their hands on attractive gadgets and other prizes based on a lucky draw. To win the prizes, you need to be able to answer the question asked in the quiz correctly and here we have listed the details of the quiz and the answers to the questions asked in the contest to help you.

Amazon Christmas Edition Spin And Win Quiz Details

Notably, the Amazon Christmas Edition Spin And Win quiz contest debuted on December 12, 2021 and will end on December 25, 2021, which is the occasion of Christmas. During the 13-day quiz period, you answer the question correctly and wait for the winner announcement, which is slated for February 8, 2022.

As per the terms and conditions of the Amazon Christmas Edition Spin And Win Quiz, there will be five winners on the whole. The questions will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. For the uninitiated, Amazon will notify all winners and will mention their names in the Funzone Winners section. If your name is mentioned in the winners' section and you do not get any SMS or email from the online retailer, then you need to reach out to Amazon India customer care.

Check out the question asked in the spin and win quiz contest from here.

Question 1: In Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, what was the first name of Scrooge?

Answer: Ebenezer

The following are the prizes of the Amazon Christmas Edition Spin and Win Quiz contest. Check out the same from here

1 winner will get an Instant Camera as selected by the random lucky draw.

1 winner will get a smartphone as selected by the random lucky draw.

1 winner will get an Echo device as selected by the random lucky draw.

1 winner will get a smartwatch as selected by the random lucky draw.

1 winner will get a beauty gift set as selected by the random lucky draw.

Make sure to answer the question within a few seconds to enter the lucky draw, which increases your chances of winning the prize.

How To Play Amazon Christmas Edition Spin And Win Quiz

To play the Amazon Christmas Edition Spin And Win quiz contest, you need to download and install the Amazon India app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, create an account or use your existing Amazon account to participate in the quiz contest Go to the Funzone section of the app and look out for the Amazon Christmas Edition Spin and Win quiz contest. Now, tap on the banner of the quiz contest and then participate in the contest.

