Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For April 18, 2022: Win Rs. 15,000

Amazon is back with another quiz contest for its users. This daily quiz provides attractive prizes in the form of gadgets or Amazon Pay Balance cash credited to the users' accounts. Notably, today, April 18, 2022, the daily quiz will offer Rs. 15,000 prize for two fortunate users.

The Amazon quiz today can be found under the Funzone section of the mobile app. As usual, this is an app-based quiz contest and you cannot find it on the website of the e-commerce portal.

Today's Amazon quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM under the daily quiz banner. You just have to open the Amazon app and search for the Funzone section to enter the quiz. Start answering the five questions correctly to be eligible to enter the lucky draw wherein you can get a chance to win the prize. Notably, two winners will be selected to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance each.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For April 18, 2022

As you need to provide correct answers to all questions asked in the daily quiz to be eligible to win the prize, here we have listed both the questions and answers for you to try your luck.

Question 1: Who defeated Rafael Nadal in the final to win the Indian Wells Masters title in 2022?

Answer: Taylor Fritz

Question 2: In the upcoming movie 'Morbius', who plays the titular character of Dr Michael Morbius?

Answer: Jared Leto

Question 3: In the last year, people of which country comprised the largest chunk of foreign nationals who got the skilled worker visa in UK?

Answer: India

Question 4: This famous museum is located in which European country?

Answer: France

Question 5: This preparation of rice was created in which country?

Answer: Italy

Do keep in mind that the quiz requires you to provide correct answers to be eligible to enter the lucky draw. However, many participants might answer all questions correctly and only those who are picked up in the lucky draw will be declared winners. The two winners will receive their prizes by tomorrow. Notably, the prize of Rs. 15,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance cash that the winners receive can be used towards buying products via Amazon India and make bill payments, mobile recharges, and more.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in the Amazon quiz contests that are hosted under the Funzone section of the app, users have to meet some conditions. One of the conditions is that the participants have to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.

The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

