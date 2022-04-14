Amazon iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone And Up To Rs. 5,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon iQOO Z6 Pro 5G spin and win quiz contest is a new addition to the Funzone section of the app. This contest lets participants win Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. This contest joins the other gadget-related quiz contests that have been hosted by online retailer. Notably, the brand is gearing up to launch this smartphone after the standard iQOO Z6 5G smartphone's launch in the country.

The Amazon iQOO Z6 Pro 5G spin and win quiz contest joins other contests such as Amazon Xiaomi Redmi 10A quiz, Amazon Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G quiz, Amazon HP Chromebook quiz and more. Let's check out more details regarding the Amazon iQOO Z6 Pro 5G spin and win quiz from here.

Amazon iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Spin And Win Quiz Answers

As the other quiz contests hosted by Amazon India, this one also asks users a single question and a spinning wheel. Based on the option you get in the spinning wheel, the prize you can win will be chosen. If the pointer lands in the segment that states "Better luck next time", then you will not be able to proceed further as you will not be eligible to win the prize. The question and correct answer for the Amazon iQOO Z6 Pro 5G spin and win Quiz answer are as follows. However, all the prizes can be won only based on a lucky draw.

Question: iQ00 Z6 Pro is India's Fastest Smartphone with Highest AnTuTu Score of 550K+.

Answer: True

As it is a spin and win contest, it will come with a spinning wheel will announce the name of winners after the contest period. As per the contest page, the contest will be live from April 13, 2022 to April 27, 2022. The winner will be announced on May 21, 2022 and there will be many prizes as follows.

6 winners will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

15 winners will get Rs. 2,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

20 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

40 winners will get Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay Balance

6 winners will get an iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Spin and Win quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website. You can keep a check on the Funzone winners section after the contest period to know if you have won the contest. Also, Amazon will contact you via email or SMS.

Best Mobiles in India