Amazon Redmi 10A Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone

We have already come across official speculations that the next-generation budget smartphone - the Redmi 10A is all set to be launched in India soon. Following the same, an official poster from the company confirmed the same. To mark the launch of this smartphone in India, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted the Amazon Redmi 10A quiz contest.

The online retailer Amazon India is also hosting the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G quiz, HP Chromebook Quiz and more. Notably, this new Funzone quiz will let 11 fortunate winners get their hands on the Redmi 10A smartphone as the prize. As usual, this is an app-only quiz hosted by Amazon India and it cannot be accessed via the website of the online retailer.

Amazon Redmi 10A Quiz Contest

The template of the Amazon Redmi 10A Quiz contest is the same as we have seen in other quiz contests. There will be a set of five questions and participants have to answer all the questions correctly to enter the lucky draw. Notably, each question has to be answered correctly within five seconds to serve the purpose.

As a part of the Amazon Redmi 10A quiz contest, the online retailer will let 11 fortunate winners get their hands on the Redmi 10A smartphone, which is slated to be launched in India on April 20. This quiz will run for 30 days from April 13, 2022 to May 13, 2022. The winner announcement will be made on July 1, 2022.

As usual, this is an app-only quiz and you need to check out the Funzone section of the Amazon app to participate in this quiz. Do keep in mind that you will not be able to participate in this quiz via the Amazon website.

Amazon Redmi 10A Quiz Answers

To win a Redmi 10A smartphone for free, participants need to answer these questions asked as a part of the quiz hosted on the Amazon app correctly. Check out the questions and answers from here.

Question 1: What Is The Tagline Of Redmi 10A?

Answer: Desh Ka Smartphone

Question 2: Which Is The Highest Selling Redmi Phone Of 2021?

Answer: Redmi 9A

Question 3: How Much Devices Has Redmi 9A Series Sold?

Answer: 10M+

Question 4: What Is The Expandable Storage Limit Of Redmi 9A?

Answer: 512GB

Question 5: What Is The Design Philosophy Of Redmi 9A?

Answer: Aura 360 Design

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in the Amazon Redmi 10A quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

