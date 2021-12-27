Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For December 27, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon daily quiz is now live on the e-commerce site. For the unaware, the contest now runs for 24 hours which commences at 12:00 AM and lasts till 11:59 PM (today). The Amazon quiz for December 27, 2021 will give you a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance, which can be used for shopping on the e-commerce site or you can also transfer it to your bank account. Check here all details about the Amazon daily quiz for today, December 27, 2021.

Amazon daily quiz questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs. There are a total of five questions for the daily quiz contest and a few options under each question. However, you need to answer all the questions correctly to enter the prize pool. Since one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game.

Amazon Daily Quiz Prize For December 27, 2021

There is a total of 10 prizes that will be given under today's contest and winners will be selected by a random draw of lots. The winner's name will be posted on the winner section tomorrow, which is December 28, 2021 and Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Further, the prize will be credited to the winner's account on or before the end of this month.

We already know that there are some criteria for Amazon games such as should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Besides, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Daily Quiz: How To Play?

You need to download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. You can find the daily quiz banner at the top and now click on the banner to start the game. To make your job easy, we are listing all the correct answers for today's (December 27, 2021) quiz.

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 27, 2021

Here, we have listed the questions and correct answers to these questions asked as a part of the quiz contest today on Amazon India's Funzone section.

Question 1: Who has recently launched his new venture - a video resume platform called ShowReel?

Answer: Sabeer Bhatia

Question 2: Who recently criticized many billionaires by saying that the brightest minds should work towards saving Earth, not space travel?

Answer: Prince William

Question 3: Maratha Mandir cinema hall recently resumed shows of which film with which it has set a Guinness World Record?

Answer: Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Question 4: This character features in a 2007 movie, featuring which Superhero group?

Answer: Fantastic Four

Question 5: Who recently won the ATP finals for the second time in his career in this sport?

Answer: Alexander Zverev

That's it!

Make sure to answer these questions within five seconds for each to enter the lucky draw and increase your winning chances.

