Just In
- 24 min ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 18; Get AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate For Free
- 7 hrs ago Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Discount Offers On Intel Core i7 Laptops
- 14 hrs ago Vivo V23 Pro Review: Expensive For A Pretty Looking 5G Selfie Phone
- 14 hrs ago Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G India Pricing Revealed Ahead Of January 19 Launch; Similar As OnePlus 9RT
Don't Miss
- Finance MNC Stock To Buy That Is Debt Free And Close To 52-Week Lows
- News Had RDX laden, timer controlled bomb exploded in Delhi, scores would have died
- Movies Bangarraju Day 4 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya-Krithi Shetty’s Film Sees An Expected Drop
- Sports FIFA Best Awards: Chelsea dominate as Lewandowski scoops top men's prize
- Lifestyle Omicron: German Capital Berlin Turns Into COVID Hotspot
- Education CBSE Science Challenge 2021-22 Announced For Students Of Class 8 To Class 10. Check Details Here
- Automobiles Citroen C3 Debuts In ‘Messi’ Land: India Launch Soon
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In West Bengal In Winter Of 2022
Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For January 17, 2022: Win Rs. 25,000
Amazon is now hosting a slew of gadget-related quiz contests for its users. Also, it hosts daily quiz contests for its users. As it is a new day, the online retailer has come up with the next daily quiz for today - January 18, 2022. This is one of the highly rewarding daily quiz contests available under the funzone section right now.
The Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on January 18, 2022. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 5,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.
Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.
While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge.
Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For January 18, 2022
Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for January 18, 2022. By answering these questions correctly, you can get the correct answers to these questions from below.
Question 1: After being hacked, which prime minister's twitter account said that Bitcoin will be used as legal tender?
Answer: Narendra Modi
Question 2: Which football club failed to reach the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 17 years?
Answer: Barcelona
Question 3: Maezawa and Hirano recently became the first self-paying tourists to visit which place since 2009?
Answer: International Space Station
Question 4: In this sport, which Grand Slam is going to be played from 17th January 2022?
Answer: Australian Open
Question 5: In the Harry Potter series, the lead character had this animal as its pet. What was it named as?
Answer: Hedwig
That's it! These are the answers to the Amazon quiz contest for today.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999