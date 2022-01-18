Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For January 17, 2022: Win Rs. 25,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is now hosting a slew of gadget-related quiz contests for its users. Also, it hosts daily quiz contests for its users. As it is a new day, the online retailer has come up with the next daily quiz for today - January 18, 2022. This is one of the highly rewarding daily quiz contests available under the funzone section right now.

The Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on January 18, 2022. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 5,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.

While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For January 18, 2022

Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for January 18, 2022. By answering these questions correctly, you can get the correct answers to these questions from below.

Question 1: After being hacked, which prime minister's twitter account said that Bitcoin will be used as legal tender?

Answer: Narendra Modi

Question 2: Which football club failed to reach the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 17 years?

Answer: Barcelona

Question 3: Maezawa and Hirano recently became the first self-paying tourists to visit which place since 2009?

Answer: International Space Station

Question 4: In this sport, which Grand Slam is going to be played from 17th January 2022?

Answer: Australian Open

Question 5: In the Harry Potter series, the lead character had this animal as its pet. What was it named as?

Answer: Hedwig

That's it! These are the answers to the Amazon quiz contest for today.

