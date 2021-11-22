ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Here’s A Chance To Win Rs. 25,000 From Amazon Today

    By
    |

    Amazon is now hosting a slew of gadget-related quiz contests for its users. Also, it hosts daily quiz contests for its users. As it is a new day, the online retailer has come up with the next daily quiz for today - November 22, 2021. This is one of the highly rewarding daily quiz contests available under the funzone section right now.

     
    Here’s A Chance To Win Rs. 25,000 From Amazon Today

    The Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on November 22, 2021. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 25,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

    Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.

    While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge.

    Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For November 22, 2021

    Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for November 22, 2021. By answering these questions correctly, you can get the correct answers to these questions from below.

    Question 1: We know that India celebrates Children's Day on November 14th, however which day is observed by the UN as World Children's Day?

    Answer: 20th November

    Question 2: The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference would take place in which city?

     

    Answer: Glasgow

    Question 3: The upcoming movie Tadap, stars Tara Sutaria and Ahan, making his Bollywood debut. Ahan is the son of which actor?

    Answer: Suniel Shetty

    Question 4: Which of these zodiac signs' representation contains this marine arthropod?

    Answer: Cancer

    Question 5: Which country has won its only 2 golds in Olympic history in the 'Sevens' format of this sport?

    Answer: Fiji

    That's it! These are the answers to the Amazon quiz contest for today.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon news apps
    Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X