Here’s A Chance To Win Rs. 25,000 From Amazon Today

Amazon is now hosting a slew of gadget-related quiz contests for its users. Also, it hosts daily quiz contests for its users. As it is a new day, the online retailer has come up with the next daily quiz for today - November 22, 2021. This is one of the highly rewarding daily quiz contests available under the funzone section right now.

The Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on November 22, 2021. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 25,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.

While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For November 22, 2021

Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for November 22, 2021. By answering these questions correctly, you can get the correct answers to these questions from below.

Question 1: We know that India celebrates Children's Day on November 14th, however which day is observed by the UN as World Children's Day?

Answer: 20th November

Question 2: The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference would take place in which city?

Answer: Glasgow

Question 3: The upcoming movie Tadap, stars Tara Sutaria and Ahan, making his Bollywood debut. Ahan is the son of which actor?

Answer: Suniel Shetty

Question 4: Which of these zodiac signs' representation contains this marine arthropod?

Answer: Cancer

Question 5: Which country has won its only 2 golds in Olympic history in the 'Sevens' format of this sport?

Answer: Fiji

That's it! These are the answers to the Amazon quiz contest for today.

