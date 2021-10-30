Amazon Diwali Edition Spin And Win Quiz Contest Answers: Win OnePlus 9 5G And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

On account of the festival of Diwali, which is approaching fast, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Diwali Edition Spin and Win quiz contest for its users. This contest has been added to the already available festive edition quiz contests that are available on the platform. The Amazon Diwali Edition Spin and Win contest has been hosted at the right time to celebrate the festival season with prizes.

Notably, this quiz contest joins a slew of other quizzes that are hosted under the Funzone section of the app including the Amazon Festive Edition Spin and Win Quiz, Amazon Gaming Weekend Quiz and much more. As usual, the winners of the Amazon Diwali Edition Spin and Win quiz will be selected based on a lucky draw.

Amazon Diwali Edition Spin And Win Quiz Contest Answers

The Diwali Edition Spin and Win quiz contest was hosted on October 30, 2021 and will go on until November 15, 2021. The winners will be announced on November 16, 2021 and the prizes will be distributed to the winners on or before January 31, 2022. This quiz is the second one that marks the Diwali celebrations in the country but the question is not related to the festival unlike what we see in the gadget-related quiz contests asked by the e-commerce retailer.

You can find the Diwali Edition Spin and Win under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. To get this quiz, you need to download and install the Amazon app on your smartphone. Once you have installed the app, make sure to create an account or log in to your existing Amazon account. Now, you need to search for Funzone and click on the first result.

As you step into the Funzone section, you will see a lot of quiz contests and spin and win contests. Click on the banner of the Diwali Edition Spin and Win quiz to participate in it. Now, you will be asked to answer a question correctly as follows.

Question: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

The Amazon Diwali Edition Spin and Win Quiz features a spin wheel. This spin wheel has five rewards and one segment that states "better luck next time". In order to participate in the quiz, you must spin the wheel to know where the pointer lands. If you get any of the options as detailed below, then you can proceed to participate and answer the question as asked above correctly.

The prizes are as follows:

1 winner will get OnePlus 9 5G

1 winner will get Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay balance

1 winner will get Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance

5 winners will get Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance

As usual, among the many participants who answer correctly, the winners will be chosen based on a lucky draw. If the pointer lands on the option that states "better luck next time", then you will not be able to continue participating in the Diwali Edition Spin and Win quiz contest.

