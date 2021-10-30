Amazon Festive Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Samsung Galaxy Watch & Up To 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

For the festive season, Amazon has announced new quiz contests on the platform. One of these contests will give you a chance to win the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The new contest has gone live today (Oct 30) and will run until November 15. Check here all details of the Amazon Festive Edition Spin & Win quiz to win the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Amazon Spin And Win Samsung Galaxy Watch & More Contest Details

Like other spin & win contests, the Amazon Spin And Win Samsung Galaxy Watch & More contest have a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -

Samsung Galaxy Watch (1 winner)

Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance (2 winners)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance (2 winners)

Rs. 2,000 Amazon Pay balance (5 winners)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance (5 winners)

Additionally, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and the prize will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before January 31, 2022. One can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on November 30, 2021.

There are also some criteria such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

Here' How To Win Samsung Galaxy Watch

First, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

You can see the Festive Edition Spin And Win Quiz banners at the top of the page and click on the ''Spin And Win Samsung Galaxy Watch & More'' banner to start the game. Then you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and need to answer one question correctly. Your wrong answer can eliminate entering the prize pool.

Question1: What is the square root of ''4''?

Answer: 2

Best Mobiles in India