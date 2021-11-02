Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For November 2, 2021: Win Rs. 40,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is now hosting a slew of gadget-related quiz contests for its users. Also, it hosts daily quiz contests for its users. As it is a new day, the online retailer has come up with the next daily quiz for today - November 2, 2021. This is one of the highly rewarding daily quiz contests available under the funzone section right now.

The Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on November 2, 2021. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 40,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.

While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For November 2, 2021

Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for November 2, 2021. By answering these questions correctly, you can get the correct answers to these questions from below.

Question 1: Which of these days is observed on October 4th to raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards across the globe?

Answer: World Animal Day

Question 2: Team Europe recently won the Laver Cup. Which team did they beat?

Answer: The rest of the world (Team World)

Question 3: What If... ?' is an animated series reimagining noteworthy events in which cinematic universe?

Answer: Marvel Cinematic Universe

Question 4: Name this dish, a Japanese noodle soup

Answer: Ramen

Question 5: This is a famous monument in which European capital city?

Answer: Berlin

That's it! These are the answers to the Amazon quiz contest for today.

