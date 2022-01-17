Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi Note 10S is a bestselling smartphone in the country. As the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live now on account of Republic Day, the Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz quiz has made a comeback. Let's take a look at the quiz and the prize that you can win if you are declared as a winner.

Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz Details

The Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz contest is live from January 15, 2022 and will go on until February 15, 2022. The winners of the quiz will be announced on March 31, 2022. As it is a device-centric quiz, the contest will ask questions that are related to the smartphone. There will be five questions and each question should be answered correctly in just five seconds to be eligible to enter the lucky draw and increase the winning chances.

Notably, Amazon India will select two winners and each of them will receive the Redmi Note 10S smartphone as the prize.

Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz Answers

Check out the answers to these questions asked in the Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz contest to be able to win the prize.

Question 1: Which Gaming Processor Is Used In Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: MediaTek Helio G95

Question 2: What is the display of Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Question 3: Redmi Note 10S has what kind of speakers?

Answer: Dual Speakers with High Res Audio Certification

Question 4: What's the charging speed of Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: 33W fast charging

Question 5: Redmi Note 10S has which Quad camera?

Answer: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

These are the answers to the Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz contest.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon mobile app. It is one of the simplest and easiest quiz contests available on the platform. Open the Amazon app and check out the Funzone section by either scrolling down on the homepage and searching for the Funzone section on the search bar of the app.

Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find the Amazon Redmi Note 10S Quiz under the 'Games from top brands' section. Here, you can tap on the banner of the Redmi Note 10S Quiz banner. That's it! You can take a look at the terms and conditions and participate in the quiz contest.

