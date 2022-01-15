Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Quiz; Chance To Win OnePlus 9 Pro, Nord 2 & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a few new quizzes on the occasion of its Great Republic Day Sale. The sale will start on January 17; however, the quizzes are now live on the e-commerce site. The contests will give you a chance to win the Apple MacBook, iPad Pro, Galaxy S21 phone, and many more.

In this article, we will tell you how you can win the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus Nord 2 phones from the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale spin and win Quiz. All the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale quizzes will be live until January 20.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin & Win Quiz: How To Play?

To win the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Since Amazon quiz is not available on the web version. Once you install the Amazon mobile app, head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.

You can see the ''Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin And Win OnePlus 9 Pro, Nord 2 & More'' banner and click on the banner to start the game. Then you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and need to answer one question correctly. The wrong answer will eliminate you to enter the prize pool.

Question: Using which bank's credit card can customers avail 10% instant discount while shopping during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

Ans: SBI Credit Card

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin & Win Quiz Prize List

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin And Win OnePlus 9 Pro, Nord 2 & More contest has a total of six slices like other spin and win quizzes. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". Other prizes include -

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (1 winner)

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (1 winner)

Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance (5 winners)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance (20 winners)

Rs. 50 Amazon Pay balance (2,000 winners)

However, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. If your pointer will stop on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game.

How To Collect Prize?

The winner of every Amazon contest will be selected by a random draw of lots. After confirming the winners, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS/Email. The prize of the 'Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Spin And Win OnePlus 9 Pro, Nord 2 & More'' contest will be delivered/dispatched to the winner on or before April 15, 2022. You can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on Jan 28, 2022.

Further, you must know if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

