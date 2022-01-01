Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For January 1, 2022: Win Rs. 25,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have stepped into a new year and the online retailer Amazon India has hosted yet another fresh daily quiz contest for its users under the Funzone section. Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners tomorrow.

As per the Amazon app, the winners of the quiz contest for January 1, 2022 will get a whopping Rs. 25,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each.

You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize. While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For January 1, 2022

Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for January 1, 2022. By answering these questions correctly, you can get the correct answers to these questions from below.

Question 1: Which former Wimbledon champion coached Novak Djokovic to the 2021 title?

Answer: Goran Ivanisevic

Question 2: Which singer-actor has reportedly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros, the brother of Thanos?

Answer: Harry Styles

Question 3: Which city will be represented in the IPL by a team owned by Kolkata-based RPSG Ventures?

Answer: Lucknow

Question 4: On this country's flag, you would find the words 'Order e progresso'. What does it mean?

Answer: Order and progress

Question 5: Who was the first mascot for this fast-food franchise?

Answer: Speedee

That's it! These are the answers to the Amazon quiz contest for today. As a tip to enter the lucky draw and increase your winning chances, it is important to answer each question in less than five seconds.

Best Mobiles in India