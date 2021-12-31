Amazon Quiz Answers For December 31, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is now hosting a slew of gadget-related quiz contests for its users. Also, it hosts daily quiz contests for its users. As it is a new day, the online retailer has come up with the next daily quiz for today - December 31, 2021, the last date of this year. This is one of the highly rewarding daily quiz contests available under the funzone section right now.

The Amazon daily quiz contest is live from 12 AM and you can participate in the quiz contest until 11:59 PM today. Notably, the online retailer will reveal the names of winners on December 31, 2021. As per the Amazon app, there will be five winners and each of them will get a whopping Rs. 20,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Like the other quiz contests hosted under the funzone section of the Amazon app, this one also has five questions with four answer options for each. You need to choose the correct answer for all questions within just five seconds for each to be able to enter the lucky draw and increase your chances of winning the prize.

While many users might provide correct answers, there will be a lucky draw from where five winners will be chosen to get the prize. As its name indicates, this quiz will have questions that are related to general knowledge.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For December 31, 2021

Check out the correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for December 31, 2021. By answering these questions correctly, you can get the correct answers to these questions from below.

Question 1: Which actor is set to wear the black cape as the latest Batman in an upcoming feature film on the superhero?

Answer: Robert Pattinson

Question 2: Which team did Namibia defeat to register its first-ever win in a T20 World Cup match?

Answer: Netherlands

Question 3: Which city now boasts the highest 'infinity pool in the world'?

Answer: Dubai

Question 4: During a game of this sport, which of these scores are you likely to see?

Answer: 15-0

Question 5: This ancient statue is believed to depict which Greek goddess?

Answer: Aphrodite

That's it! These are the answers to the Amazon quiz contest for today.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

If you are playing for the first time, you need to know that the game is app-only. Moreover, the winner's name will be posted on the 'Lucky draw Winner' sections on December 31, 2021 and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before the end of this month. Amazon will also contact the winners individually via email or SMS. Here is a step-by-step on how to play the Amazon daily Quiz contest.

Step 1: First, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account.

Step 3: Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. Alternatively, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz.

