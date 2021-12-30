Amazon Quiz Answers For December 30, 2021: Win Rs. 30,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Today, December 30, 2021, Amazon India is hosting yet another quiz contest with a new set of questions. The winner of today's quiz contest hosted by the e-commerce portal will get a chance to win a whopping Rs. 30,000 prize that will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account. With this amount, it is possible to buy products from the e-commerce platform or use it for bill payments.

As usual, the Amazon daily quiz that is live today involves questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. These questions have to be answered correctly for users to be able to win the prize. However, the winner will be chosen on the basis of a lucky draw involving all those who answered the questions correctly.

Amazon Daily Quiz For December 30, 2021

The Amazon Quiz is quite easy to play and a great chance to win some Amazon Pay balance in your account. However, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, the quiz can be accessed only via the app, which can download the Amazon app on Google Play or the App Store.

Once downloaded, you will need to sign in with your Amazon account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one. If you win the Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 30,000, it will get credited into your Amazon account. The Amazon Quiz runs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to participate in the quiz. Earlier this contest was running only for four hours a day but it has been extended to 24 hours.

The Amazon Quiz is part of the several fun zone activities on the app. To find the Amazon daily quiz, scroll through the home page till you find Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can open the Menu tab > Fund Zone > Amazon Quiz. As noted, today's winner stands a chance to win Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 30, 2021

Below, you will find the questions and correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for today. Make sure you answer these questions correctly within five seconds for each question to increase your winning chances. As many people are on the lookout for correct answers, here we have listed the same to help participants who want to win the prize.

Question 1: Adil Teli set a Guinness World Record by cycling from where to where in just over 8 days?

Answer: Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Question 2: In 2021, Devon Conway scored a double century on debut breaking whose 125 year old record for the highest score on debut in England?

Answer: KS Ranjitsinhji

Question 3: Which country, one of the top oil exporters, has declared that it will achieve a 'zero-net emission' target by 2060?

Answer: Saudi Arabia

Question 4: 1 half in a game in this sport is how many minutes long?

Answer: 45

Question 5: The final destination of this ill fated ship was supposed to be Pier 59 in which city?

Answer: New York

These are the correct answers you need to provide in today's (December 30, 2021) daily quiz. Provide these answers to increase the winning chances that will let you get a chance to win Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

