Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For December 29, 2021: Win Rs. 1,000

Amazon daily quiz is now live on the e-commerce site. For the unaware, the contest now runs for 24 hours which commences at 12:00 AM and lasts till 11:59 PM. The Amazon quiz for December 29 will give you a chance to win Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance which can be used for shopping on the e-commerce site or you can also transfer it to your bank account.

Amazon daily quiz questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs. There are a total of five questions for the daily quiz contest and a few options under each question. However, you need to answer all the questions correctly to enter the prize pool. Since one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game.

There is a total of 10 prizes that will be given under today's contest and winners will be selected by a random draw of lots. The winner's name will be posted on the winner section tomorrow and Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Further, the prize will be credited to the winner's account later.

We already know that there are some criteria for Amazon games such as should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Besides, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Question 1: Which European capital city is home to what is rated to be the best restaurant in the world?

Answer: Copenhagen

Question 2: Who has been named the winner of the Sakharov Prize (the EU's top human rights honour) in 2021?

Answer: Alexei Navalny

Question 3: Who recently beat Anett Kontaveit in the final to win the prestigious WTA finals title?

Answer: Garbine Muguruza

Question 4: The city shown here is also known by which of these names?

Answer: The Blue City

Question 5: Which artist is famous for cutting off this body part?

Answer: Vincent Van Gogh

You need to download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. You can find the daily quiz banner at the top and now click on the banner to start the game. To make your job easy, we are listing all the correct answers for today's quiz.

