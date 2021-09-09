Amazon Quiz Answers For September 9, 2021: Win Rs. 30,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Today, September 8, 2021, Amazon India is hosting yet another quiz contest with a new set of questions. The winner of today's quiz contest hosted by the e-commerce portal will get a chance to win a whopping Rs. 30,000 prize that will be credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account. With this amount, it is possible to buy products from the e-commerce platform or use it for bill payments.

As usual, the Amazon daily quiz that is live today involves questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. These questions have to be answered correctly for users to be able to win the prize. However, the winner will be chosen on the basis of a lucky draw involving all those who answered the questions correctly.

Amazon Daily Quiz For September 9, 2021

The Amazon Quiz is quite easy to play and a great chance to win some Amazon Pay balance in your account. However, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, the quiz can be accessed only via the app, which can download the Amazon app on Google Play or the App Store.

Once downloaded, you will need to sign in with your Amazon account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one. If you win the Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 30,000, it will get credited into your Amazon account. The Amazon Quiz runs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to participate in the quiz.

The Amazon Quiz is part of the several fun zone activities on the app. To find the Amazon daily quiz, scroll through the home page till you find Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can open the Menu tab > Fund Zone > Amazon Quiz. As noted, today's winner stands a chance to win Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Quiz Answers For September 9, 2021

Below, you will find the questions and correct answers to all questions asked in the Amazon daily quiz contest for today. Make sure you answer these questions correctly within five seconds for each question to increase your winning chances. As many people are on the lookout for correct answers, here we have listed the same to help participants who want to win the prize.

Question 1: North Eastern Space Applications Centre is located in which Indian state?

Answer: Meghalaya

Question 2: A court in Ecuador ruled in favour of revoking the citizenship of which current prisoner in the UK?

Answer: Julian Assange

Question 3: In July 2021, which country's currency lost more than 90 percent of its value as gas, electricity, food, and medicine are in short supply?

Answer: Lebanon

Question 4: Which celestial body is this flower named after?

Answer: Sun

Question 5: Identify this vehicle.

Answer: Hot air balloons

These are the correct answers you need to provide in today's (September 9, 2021) daily quiz. Provide these answers to increase your winning chances that will let you get a chance to win Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

