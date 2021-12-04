Here's A Chance To Win Phone 13 Mini From Amazon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting several new quiz contests for its users on account of the fresh new month. One of the games that is available for users is the Amazon December Edition Spin and Win contest. During this quiz contest, participants can win many prizes including the iPhone 13 Mini, and up to Rs. 30,000 cash prize.

Amazon December Edition Spin And Win Quiz

Notably, the Amazon December Edition Spin and Win quiz is live from November 30, 2021 at midnight to December 24, 2021. The winners will be announced by the end of November and the prizes will be delivered to them by January 1, 2022.

To participate in this quiz contest, it is important to answer the question that is asked correctly. Do keep in mind that you need to answer the question within five seconds to enter the lucky draw. Check out the question and the correct answer to the same from here.

Question: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

To participate in the Amazon December Edition Spin and Win quiz, you need to make sure you have the Amazon app installed on your smartphone. If not, then download and install the Amazon app on your Android or iOS device from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store respectively. Once you download the app, you will have to create an account or log in to your existing Amazon account.

Below are the various prizes you can win during the Amazon December Edition Spin and Win quiz contest.

Now, you need to scroll down to find the Funzone section or search for it. Once you enter the Funzone section, you will find four quiz contests together that will have the Amazon December Edition Spin and Win quiz as well. To play this quiz, just click on the banner and then click on the Spin Now option. You will get the spinning wheel that will decide the prize that you might win.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (1 winner) based on lucky draw

Rs 30,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner) based on lucky draw

Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner) based on lucky draw

Rs 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners) based on lucky draw

Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (5 winners) based on lucky draw

Once it is done, you will be taken to the page where you will have to answer the question mentioned above. You will be eligible to win the prize you selected with the spinning wheel depending on a lucky draw. If the spinning wheel shows better luck next time, then you cannot participate further.

To be eligible to win the prize, you should be a legal resident of India and should be of 18 years or above. Also, you need to have valid identity proof include Voter ID, PAN card, Driving License or Indian Passport. Lastly, you will need a billing address in the country and should not be an immediate family member of an Amazon employee or a direct Amazon employee.

