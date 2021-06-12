Just In
Amazon Father’s Day Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon Father's Day quiz is now live. As Father's Day is just a week ahead, the online retailer has come up with a quiz contest for its users. One winner will be selected to get the prize of Rs. 20,000 as Amazon Pay Balance and this makes the competition tougher for participants.
The Amazon Father's Day quiz follows previous quiz contests including Amazon OnePlus TV U1S, Amazon iQOO Z3 and Cricket Quiz among others. You can check the existing quizzes under the mobile app's Funzone section and try your luck at winning these quizzes.
Detailing about the Amazon Father's Day quiz, it is live from June 11 to June 24. The winners of the contest will be announced on June 25 and one participant will be chosen from the lucky draw to win the prize of Rs. 20,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. The winner can get the prize credited to the respective Amazon account on or before July 4, 2021.
There are some prerequisites to take part in the Amazon Father's Day quiz. Firstly, users need to be 18 years or above and must not be an employee of Amazon or a direct family member or affiliate to the company. The winner has to provide a valid ID proof to claim the prize. The winner's mobile number has to be verified with Amazon to be able to claim the prize.
Amazon Father's Day Quiz Answers
Check out the Amazon Father's Day quiz answers below.
Question 1: This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on?
Answer: 20th June 2021
Question 2: According to the quote by Galileo, who is the father of invention?
Answer: Doubt
Question 3: Who is known as the "Father of India"?
Answer: Mahatma Gandhi
Question 4: What type of animal species has fathers who give birth to their young?
Answer: Seahorses
Question 5: What is the name of Simba's dad in The Lion King?
Answer: Mufasa
Provide these answers to the questions asked by Amazon India under the Father's Day Quiz contest. The winner will be notified by SMS or email to claim the prize. Also, the winner will be listed under the Funzone winners' section on the specified date.
