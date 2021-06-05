Amazon OnePlus TV U1S Quiz Answers: Win Free OnePlus TV News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is known for hosting several quiz contests and rewarding its users with gadgets and cash prizes in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. While it hosts the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and iQOO Z3 5G quizzes, the online retailer is also now hosting the OnePlus TV U1S.

You will be able to attend this quiz contest under the Amazon app's Funzone section. This quiz will let you win a free unit of the OnePlus TV U1S. The quiz contest is live from 12 AM on June 4 AM and goes on until 11:59 PM on June 24. There will be three winners of this contest and all these winners will get the OnePlus TV U1S for free. The fortunate winners will get the prizes delivered to them by August 31, 2021.

Amazon OnePlus TV U1S Quiz Answers

If you want to win the OnePlus TV U1S as a prize from Amazon, then you can try your luck at the same by answering these questions correctly. Take a look at the correct answers for all these questions before heading on to the quiz.

Question 1: Which comedian did OnePlus partner with for an unboxing of OnePlus TV Y series?

Answer: Zakir Khan

Question 2: What was the title of the video with a comedian unboxing OnePlus TV Y series?

Answer: Free Gift Ka Sach

Question 3: OnePlus TV _____ series has a support for best-in-class quality picture viewing technology HDR 10 and HDR10+ ?

Answer: Both of these

Question 4: When was the first OnePlus TV, i.e. OnePlus TV Q1 series launched?

Answer: September 2019

Question 5: OnePlus TV Y series has __% Color Gamut

Answer: 93

As usual, you need to access the Amazon quiz only via the mobile app and not via the website. To participate in this quiz, you should download and install the Amazon mobile app on your Android or iOS device via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once this is done, you should create an account or log in to your account and search for Funzone. Here, click on the banner to participate in the OnePlus TV U1S quiz.

