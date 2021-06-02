Amazon iQOO Z3 5G Quiz Answers: How To Win Free Smartphone? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon is known for hosting several quiz contests including the daily quiz and spin and win contests. Recently, the online retailer took the OnePlus Nord CE 5G quiz contest with five questions and it lets one winner get the OnePlus smartphone for free. Now, it is hosting yet another contest today - Amazon iQOO Z3 5G quiz.

It has been confirmed that the iQOO Z3 5G smartphone will be launched in India next week, June 8, 2021 to be precise. Now, there is a quiz related to this smartphone. It is a spin and win style quiz that lets the winner get a free iQOO Z3 5G smartphone.

As always, the Amazon iQOO Z3 5G Quiz is hosted under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. It shares the space with the other quiz contests, including Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 5G quiz, Amazon World Milk Day Quiz, Harpic Flush & Forget Quiz, June Jackpot Quiz and more.

How To Play Amazon iQOO Z3 5G Quiz?

To play the Amazon iQOO Z3 5G quiz, you need to first download the Amazon app on your smartphone. Now, you should open the app and log in with your Amazon account or create one. Search for Funzone and click on it. Here, you need to scroll through the list of quiz contests and click on the banner stating iQOO Z3 5G Spin and Win Quiz. To participate, you should tap the Spin Now button, which will move the pointer. Depending on the option that the pointer lies on, you will win the following.

If the pointer falls on the iQOO Z3 5G option, then you will have to answer the question as to try your luck at winning the smartphone. The winner will be chosen after hosting a lucky draw of all correct entries. Notably, this quiz is live from June 2, 2021 until June 30, 2021. Winners will get an email or SMS regarding the same by July 2, 2021.

Question: iQOO Z3 is India's 1st Smartphone with ____ processor?

Answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G

Amazon iQOO Z3 5G Spin And Win Quiz Prizes

Here are the following prizes that winners of the quiz contest can get. This is based on the lucky draw as per the options in the spin wheel.

iQOO Z3 5G smartphone for 1 winner.

Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance for 20 winners.

Rs 750 as Amazon Pay balance for 30 winners.

Rs 500 as Amazon Pay balance for 55 winners.

Rs 2,000 as Amazon Pay balance for 15 winners.

Notably, the cash prize winners will get the amount credited to their Amazon Pay Balance account.

